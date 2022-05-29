Contour Asset Management LLC Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,000. LegalZoom.com makes up 0.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,794,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. 1,231,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $40.94. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

