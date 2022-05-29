Contrasting Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.51 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 46.85 -$53.16 million ($0.32) -5.28

Outlook Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -234.06% -118.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Achilles Therapeutics and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.63%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.03%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

About Achilles Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

