Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRON. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

