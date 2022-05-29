Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.77 on Friday, reaching $470.76. 5,715,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,885. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $536.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.44.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

