Cowen Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $265.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.77.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $188.11 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.14. The firm has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

