Cowen Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $24.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of JWN opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,392,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

