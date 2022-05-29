Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the April 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 528,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,007. Creative Realities has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

In other news, Director Donald A. Harris acquired 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Nesbit bought 171,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 338,505 shares of company stock worth $276,506 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Creative Realities by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

