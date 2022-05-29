Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.30) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 82,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,639. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s payout ratio is 43.16%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

