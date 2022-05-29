Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $104,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $492.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

