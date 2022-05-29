Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Norfolk Southern worth $123,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $241.03 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.41.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

