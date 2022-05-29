Credit Suisse AG Sells 63,108 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 63,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $131,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,132,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $145.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

