Credits Achieves Market Cap of $2.33 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Credits has a market cap of $2.33 million and $146,331.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

