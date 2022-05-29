CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.25.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

