Crowny Hits Market Cap of $827,755.97 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 10% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $827,755.97 and $130,395.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,221.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,576.83 or 0.26025793 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00503934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008851 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.