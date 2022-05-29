Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the April 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Crucible Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Crucible Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,572 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.