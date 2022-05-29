CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0047

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $431,441.39 and $138.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 625.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.19 or 0.17496515 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00500679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008693 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.