Css LLC Il Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Css LLC Il grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX opened at $219.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.68 and its 200 day moving average is $229.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $318.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

