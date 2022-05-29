Css LLC Il Buys 20,227 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Css LLC Il grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

