Css LLC Il Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $37.02 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $298.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

