Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 205,700 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 205,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLHU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,000,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000.

Shares of PRLHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

