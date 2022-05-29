Css LLC Il Grows Stock Holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 69.6% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

PTIC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.