Css LLC Il Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,235 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000.

KCGI opened at $9.88 on Friday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

