Css LLC Il Has $1.50 Million Stake in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 434.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,051 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,002.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.81 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

