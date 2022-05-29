Css LLC Il Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Css LLC Il lessened its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,907 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.65% of FTAC Athena Acquisition worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 4,417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,127,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,180 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12,095.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 991,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 983,832 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 653,149 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,538,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.