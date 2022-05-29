Css LLC Il Has $1.95 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 246.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

