Css LLC Il Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTRS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 1,031.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

PTRS stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Partners Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.