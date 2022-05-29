Css LLC Il Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.56% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

FRSG opened at $9.77 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

