Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE:KKR opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

