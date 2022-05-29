Css LLC Il Purchases 139,463 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 1,245.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,463 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.48% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCII. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.91.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

