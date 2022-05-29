Css LLC Il Takes $1.86 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,556,536 shares of company stock valued at $227,082,838 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

