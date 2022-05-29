Css LLC Il Trims Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,907 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $96,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 423.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 807,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 653,149 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the third quarter worth $4,764,000.

Get FTAC Athena Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Athena Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.