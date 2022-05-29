Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Culp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CULP stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

