CyberMiles Market Capitalization Hits $2.60 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $31,858.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.53 or 1.00027391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00218606 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00032844 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006365 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

