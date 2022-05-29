DA Davidson Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

