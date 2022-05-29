Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $336.07

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.07 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.53). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 345.50 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,185 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The firm has a market cap of £770.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 336.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 327.42.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

