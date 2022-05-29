Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,397. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.58.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,964 shares of company stock worth $9,004,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,126,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,875 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,111,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,044,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,274,000 after buying an additional 1,120,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $69,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

