Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,590,000. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up 0.7% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $295,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,883. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

