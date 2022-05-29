Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,795,699 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,795,699 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,120,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 12.2% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.71% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,174.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 79,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.33. 1,716,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,757. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.