Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Invests $101.48 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 784,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $101,483,000. Blackstone comprises 6.8% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Blackstone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 20,560.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 538,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,718,000 after purchasing an additional 536,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 1,094,388 shares worth $66,464,520. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

