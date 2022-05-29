Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Makes New $7.81 Million Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 792,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,000. TCV Acquisition makes up approximately 0.5% of Darlington Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 1.55% of TCV Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TCV Acquisition by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 128,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,297. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

