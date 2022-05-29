Darlington Partners Capital Management LP Takes $3.45 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 349,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.76% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGCB. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,545,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 665,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 767,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 300,828 shares during the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

AGCB stock remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.65.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

