DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.97

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.97 and traded as low as $91.34. DBS Group shares last traded at $91.82, with a volume of 23,492 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DBS Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9972 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.