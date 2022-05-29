Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $225,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,002,000 after buying an additional 47,223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DECK opened at $271.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

