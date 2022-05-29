DEEPSPACE Market Capitalization Hits $3.42 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $2,240.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 405.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

