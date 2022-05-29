Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

DH stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

