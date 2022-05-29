Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Elliott Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,483,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,349,066 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 4.7% of Elliott Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elliott Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.24% of Dell Technologies worth $532,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,232,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,886,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 85.27% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

