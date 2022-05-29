Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.97- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.27 billion-$107.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.23 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,886,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last ninety days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.