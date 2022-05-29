Deri Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $490,155.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,432,980 coins and its circulating supply is 163,237,306 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.