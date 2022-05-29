Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Forterra (LON:FORT) Price Target to GBX 300

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 340 ($4.28) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 277 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.58. Forterra has a 1-year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 330 ($4.15). The stock has a market cap of £618.67 million and a PE ratio of 14.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison bought 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

