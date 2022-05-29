Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.05 price target on the stock.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

